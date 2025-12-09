KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Millions of motorists are running out of time to clear long-overdue traffic summonses, with authorities warning that those who ignore the year-end deadline risk blacklisting, court action and even losing their Budi95 subsidy.

According to The Star, there are 4.95 million unpaid Road Transport Department (JPJ) summonses worth RM1.48 billion, while nearly RM6.6 billion in police summonses remain unsettled.

Motorists who fail to pay up face more than being barred from renewing their driving licence or road tax.

The petrol subsidy is tied to a valid driving licence, meaning those who continue to ignore their fines could also forfeit their Budi95 entitlement.

To encourage settlement, JPJ and the police have been offering discounts of between 50 and 70 per cent since November.

The amnesty period ends on December 31.

A new “pay fast, pay less” structure will take effect on January 1, 2026, introducing higher penalties for delayed payments.

JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said motorists had settled only 362,230 summonses worth RM47.85 million between November 1 and last Monday — about seven per cent of the total.

He said that roughly 4.95 million summonses issued since 2010 remained unpaid.

He urged motorists to clear their fines before the deadline, warning that those who fail to do so would face blacklisting and court proceedings that would stop them from renewing their road tax and driving licence until payment is made.

Aedy said traffic laws exist to ensure safe and responsible driving.

“A sense of shared responsibility on the roads should be fostered to ensure the safety of all road users. Settling outstanding summonses reinforces adherence to established traffic laws. We must comply with traffic laws in efforts to build the ideal road safety culture,” he said.

He added that motorists could settle their fines through the MyJPJ app, JPJ kiosks or by visiting JPJ offices.

Federal police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Yusri Hassan Basri said motorists had responded strongly to the grace period since early last month.

He said those who still refused to settle their fines by year-end would be blacklisted and barred from renewing their road tax.

“Yes, the response has been very encouraging, with a large number of motorists showing up daily to pay up,” he said, advising those with compoundable summonses to take advantage of the discount before it ends on December 31.

He said that the police would await further instructions from the Transport Ministry on the next steps for motorists who miss the deadline.

Last month, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that traffic compounds issued by JPJ and the police would be standardised from January 1 under a structure based on “the less you delay, the less you pay”, replacing ongoing discount campaigns.

Under the new system, fines paid within 15 days receive a 50 per cent rebate, while payments within 30 days qualify for a 33 per cent reduction.

No discounts apply after 30 days, and motorists who fail to pay within 60 days will be blacklisted and face court action.

The current discount scheme has triggered a surge in payments, with the generous 50 to 70 per cent reductions making this one of the busiest campaigns in recent years.