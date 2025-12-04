KOTA KINABALU, Dec 4 — Sabah’s 2026 Budget is expected to be tabled on December 12.

Deputy Chief Minister II and Finance Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the state is prepared to present the Budget despite declining global commodity prices and limited preparation time.

He said the diligence and early preparations undertaken by officers in the state Ministry of Finance, before the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly, eased the drafting process.

“We are prepared to present the Budget on December 12, my first major duty since assuming the portfolio,” he told reporters at his office, here, Wednesday.

Masidi said the Budget would continue to prioritise infrastructure development and welfare programmes for low-income Sabahans, even in the face of economic headwinds such as falling global oil prices.

He said the state had initially projected around US$70 per barrel for oil revenue, but the market price has since dipped to about US$67-68 — a drop that could impact state revenue.

Nevertheless, Masidi remained optimistic.

“We believe this slight drop will not derail our efforts to maintain development momentum and support public welfare projects,” he said.

He underlined the State’s commitment to ensuring that development investments continue, especially those that affect the lives of people with lower incomes.

Masidi hinted that some new initiatives may be announced, calling them “surprises” that will benefit Sabahans. — Daily Express