KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Residents of an old apartment in Taman United, Seputeh here, felt tremors shortly before a 60-metre slope collapsed, crushing two cars and several motorcycles this morning.

One of the residents, Lim Yuet Ming, 74, said she was at home when she felt the tremors but did not realise what had happened until a friend contacted her.

“I’ve lived here for over 30 years, and we have never experienced a landslide in this area before,” she told Bernama at the scene today.

Another resident, Foo Le Choo, 70, who has lived in the apartment complex for nearly 48 years, said she noticed the incident only upon returning from the market and seeing police and fire department presence near her home.

“I had just returned from the market at about 10 am and saw police and firefighters in the area.

“At first, I thought someone was ill or had passed away, but when I saw the landslide, I panicked and immediately checked on my 38-year-old son, who was sleeping inside,” she said, adding that they have been instructed to evacuate due to safety concerns.

Foo, who lives in the home inherited from her grandmother with her two children, said the incident has left them anxious about their safety, especially with the incessant rain that could worsen conditions.

Meanwhile, a resident known as Ooi, 60, said the apartment’s drainage system has long been problematic, and the ageing building has worsened the impact of the incident.

“We want the relevant authorities to take action to prevent similar incidents from recurring. There are houses located uphill near these apartments, and we fear further collapses.

“This situation will undoubtedly affect our homes and jeopardise residents’ safety,” said Ooi, who has lived at the apartment complex for seven years.

Bernama had earlier reported that more than 100 residents of a low-cost apartment in Taman United were ordered to evacuate after a landslide following continuous rain since this morning.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre received a report of the incident at 11.02 am involving a slope collapse at Jalan Sepadu 6, and a team from the Seputeh Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement said water diversion works are being carried out to prevent water flow from entering the affected area and reduce the risk of further soil movement before subsequent works are undertaken.

“DBKL has gone to the sites of the soil movement incidents in Taman United involving Jalan Sepadu 6, and Jalan Sepadu 7, as well as Jalan Medang Tanduk, to assess the actual situation and direct immediate action on the ground,” it said.

The statement said the landslide at Jalan Medang Tanduk occurred on private land, but mitigation measures will still be taken promptly for the safety of city dwellers. — Bernama