KOTA KINABALU, Nov 22 — Barisan Nasional (BN) today unveiled its manifesto for the 17th Sabah State Election, introducing the Rancangan Pembangunan Sabah Satu (RPS1), or the One Sabah Development Plan, which outlines six key thrusts aimed at driving the state’s development and enhancing the well-being of its people.

Sabah Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, when presenting the manifesto, said RPS1 was comprehensively crafted to encompass economic prosperity, improved quality of life, the empowerment of women and youth as nation-building pillars, and accessible quality education for all.

Salleh, who is also BN’s candidate for the Usukan state seat, said RPS1 further emphasises political transformation and good governance, the development of a healthy society and a caring state, as well as environmental sustainability.

“This RPS1 was carefully formulated through collective discussion and refined after taking into account the needs of all Sabahans. Politics is not the end goal, but a platform to develop Sabah,” he said.

Also present at the launch were BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Wanita BN chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, and Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Salleh said that under the thrust of economic prosperity and improved quality of life, BN intends to establish the Sabah Wealth Fund as a long-term savings and investment vehicle for the benefit of the people and future generations.

Under the same thrust, he said BN also aims to build 15,000 units of affordable housing — the Rumah Sabahku — each year specifically for the B40 and M40 groups, in addition to setting up a Special House Repair Fund to assist B40 households affected by natural disasters.

“In addition, BN has pledged to build a new international airport to increase existing capacity, as well as to open the new Kudat Port with a free trade zone to strengthen Sabah’s position as a regional economic hub,” he said.

He said BN also plans to establish a Sabah Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, to be led by a woman minister, to oversee development and welfare matters concerning women, children and the wider community.

“In addition, BN aims to establish a youth entrepreneur cooperative in every district to create economic opportunities through the Sabah government-linked company (GLC) mentorship programme,” said the former Sabah Chief Minister. — Bernama