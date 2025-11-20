SEREMBAN, Nov 20 — Police have confirmed that a man who was killed, believed slashed and shot by a group of armed individuals, in an incident near a restaurant in Nusari Biz Sendayan here last night, had 42 criminal records for various offences, including robbery, causing injury, and burglary.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the 33-year-old victim was said to have gone to a nearby restaurant with his family for dinner before the attack.

“As he was leaving, six masked men in several cars blocked him and started attacking him.

“The victim attempted to flee towards the main road, but the suspects chased him, opened fire, and slashed him with machetes, causing severe injuries,” he said in a statement today.

He said the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was taken to Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem.

Alzafny said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

Police are actively hunting down all suspects and identifying the owners of the vehicles used.

“Members of the public with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the Seremban district police headquarters hotline at 06-6032222 to assist investigations,” he said.

Earlier today, Seremban district police chief ACP Azahar Abdul Rahman said they received a distress call about a shooting and machete attack involving the victim at 11.23 pm last night.

The incident has gone viral on social media since early this morning. — Bernama