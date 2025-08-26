SUBANG, Aug 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that despite three years in government, eradicating entrenched corruption remains one of the nation’s toughest challenges.

He said a corrupt system cannot be allowed to continue and stressed the need for strict governance in both public institutions and private companies.

“In my three years of experience as prime minister, eradicating corruption, especially on a large scale, is hard,” Anwar said at the launch of CelcomDigi’s CD:NXT programme here today.

“It’s not easy because these people have political influence, have accumulated large wealth and will try to sabotage and prevent things from happening,” he added.

Anwar urged Malaysians to cultivate a culture of accountability and integrity, adding that young people must be taught to question and resist corruption.

“We must be strict on these issues. There is no point in talking highly of ourselves while belittling others. Good governance must be the foundation, whether in government or companies,” he said.

Anwar was officiating the launch of CD:NXT, CelcomDigi’s flagship initiative to nurture 5,000 young Malaysians with skills in AI, technology, data, and analytics to prepare them for an economy driven by 5G and AI-powered digital technology.

The programme includes three key tracks — the Young Talent Programme, a two-year graduate training focusing on critical digital skills; CelcomDigi UniConnects, which aligns university curricula with industry needs; and the Student Ambassador Programme, designed to groom student leaders in digital inclusion and sustainability.

Anwar praised CelcomDigi, Khazanah, and other partners for investing in education, research, and talent development, describing it as a way of “raising the ceiling” to strengthen Malaysia’s economy while also “raising the floor” by ensuring better wages and opportunities.

He also toured the CelcomDigi AI Experience Centre (AiX), an innovation hub developed with over 55 partners showcasing 61 AI use cases across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and smart cities, with 25 pilots already in progress.

“Malaysia must embrace innovation and new technologies to build an identity we can be proud of. If we fail to adapt, our children will not find proper jobs, poverty will persist, and we will be left behind,” Anwar said.