SEPANG, Aug 8 — A farmer was fined RM15,000, in default six months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications regarding the royal institutions via his Facebook page last February.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman meted out the fine on Mohammad Faisal Mohd Yusof, 37, after he changed his plea to guilty when the case came up for mention today.

Before meting out the sentence, the judge advised Mohammad Faisal to be more careful when posting on social media.

“You deleted the comment, but look what has happened, it persists even after deletion. You’re still young, you need to think long and hard,” he said.

Mohammad Faisal was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive comments with the intention of annoying others using the Facebook account ‘Mohd Faisal Yusof’.

The posting was made at 12.40am on February 9 and was seen by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) at 1.40pm the same day at MCMC Tower 1, Jalan Impact, Cyber 6, Cyberjaya.

The charge, under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both and may be further fined RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction. — Bernama