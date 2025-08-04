KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The state visit by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, to Russia, which is at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, marks a new chapter in Malaysia-Russia bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the visit, taking place from August 5 to 10, is expected to boost strategic cooperation across multiple sectors, including bilateral trade, investment, higher education, technology and innovation, as well as people-to-people relations.

“Malaysia has the potential to attract new investments and advanced technologies from Russia, particularly in the fields of energy, aerospace, defence, and smart agriculture, in line with the Madani Economy framework that emphasises competitiveness, sustainability, and shared prosperity,” Anwar posted on Facebook today.

More significantly, he noted that the visit reaffirms the role of the Malaysian monarchy as a respected pillar of national diplomacy, enhancing Malaysia’s image as a neutral, open, and progressive nation on the global stage.

The prime minister said it is also a very historic and significant event with Sultan Ibrahim being the first Malaysian Head of State to set foot in Russia for a state visit since diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1967.

“This reflects His Majesty’s role as a symbol of national unity and a strategic contributor to strengthening Malaysia’s international relations,” Anwar said.

Earlier today, Anwar accompanied Sultan Ibrahim at the royal send-off ceremony held at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Subang.

Russia is currently Malaysia’s ninth-largest trading partner among European nations and ranks 28th globally, with a bilateral trade value of RM11.46 billion (US$2.48 billion) in 2024.

From January to June 2025, total trade between the two countries amounted to RM4.13 billion. — Bernama