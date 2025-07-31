KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Malaysia’s first ethnic Chinese to reach the rank of lieutenant general, Datuk Johnny Lim Eng Seng, has retired after his promotion in June.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced Lim’s retirement yesterday, after receiving a courtesy visit from the latter at Wisma Pertahanan.

“On behalf of the government and the Ministry of Defence, I express my appreciation to him for all his dedicated service and contributions to the country and military service.

“I hope he can continue to contribute to the homeland in his own capacity. Thank you, General, and congratulations on entering retirement,” Khaled said.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin presents a plaque to Lt-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Johnny Lim Eng Seng at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur on July 30, 202. — Khaled Nordin/Facebook pic

Lim made history last month when he became the first ethnic Chinese to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in the MAF.

However, his promotion caused controversy when Sungai Buloh PAS chief Zaharudin Muhammad used it to suggest that Malaysia would have an ethnic Chinese prime minister in years to come.

PAS later disavowed the division leader’s views.