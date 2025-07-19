SHAH ALAM, July 19 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has today denied granting approval for the eHati programme following allegations made by the organiser in a recent media statement.

Jais said a Clarification Panel met eHati organisers in November 2022 after receiving complaints from participants about activities that allegedly contradicted Islamic teachings.

“The Panel was shown a video used by the organisers, which included a method of self-pleasure for women purportedly aimed at strengthening marital intimacy,” it said in a statement.

“As a result, the Clarification Panel opined that the eHati programme could proceed, subject to the condition that any content or activities that contravene Islamic principles be removed.”

It said in response, the company was instructed to regularly consult religious authorities or experts to ensure full compliance with Islamic teachings.

“Additionally, organisers were asked to include a disclaimer stating that the aforementioned video was intended for married couples only,” it added.

Jais said its panel’s recommendations were meant to prevent violations of Islamic principles, and did not equate to formal approval of the eHati programme or its activities.

Jais stated that the organisers failed to submit the complete programme module for review after receiving recommendations in 2022.

It added that had the company complied with the panel’s stipulations, the incident at IDCC Shah Alam involving eHati recently would not have occurred.

Jais director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad had previously confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995 for alleged false doctrine.

Earlier this week, Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan urged members of the public who took part in the eHati “Queen’s Night” marriage motivation programme to give their statements at the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters as soon as possible.

He said they have identified around 50 participants, of whom 30 have been interviewed. The remaining individuals have been asked to come forward or face arrest.

The case is being investigated under Section 209 (false claims), Section 14 (minor offences), and Section 294 of the Penal Code, which includes offences committed under the guise of religion.

Among those arrested are six individuals — four women and two men — believed to be married couples who participated in the so-called Queen’s Night session, a four-day, three-night retreat offered under “Package B” of the eHati programme.