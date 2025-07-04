KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Traffic on three highways and 15 main roads in the Klang Valley will be diverted in stages from 8 to 11 July in conjunction with the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Yusri Hassan Basri said the affected routes comprised roads into and out of the federal capital, as well as routes to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and hotels where delegates will be staying.

He said a dry run for the motorcade, covering routes from the airport to the respective hotels in Kuala Lumpur and the KLCC, would be conducted from today until Sunday involving 391 JSPT personnel.

“Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance and are encouraged to use public transport in support of the event.

“Commercial and heavy vehicles are advised not to enter the city centre during the road diversion period, particularly during peak hours, to prevent congestion and reduce the risk of breakdowns and accidents,” he said in a statement here today.

The following is a list of routes that will be closed:

Date: July 7, 2025 (from 7am until all delegation arrivals are completed in stages)

Lebuh KLIA

Elite Highway (KLIA — Putrajaya)

MEX Highway

KL–Seremban Highway (Sungai Besi to city centre)

Lingkaran Putrajaya

Jalan Istana

Jalan Damansara

Jalan Tun Abdul Razak

Jalan Ampang

Jalan Sultan Ismail

Jalan Bukit Bintang

Jalan Imbi

Date: July 8, 2025 (from 10am until delegation arrivals are completed)

Jalan Ampang/ Jalan P. Ramlee intersection

Jalan Sultan Ismail/ Jalan P. Ramlee intersection

Jalan Perak/ Jalan P. Ramlee intersection

Jalan Perak/ Jalan Pinang intersection

Jalan Stonor/ Jalan Kia Peng intersection

Jalan Stonor/ Persiaran KLCC intersection

Date: July 9, 2025 (from 7am until completion of delegation arrivals, and from 4pm until all arrivals are completed)

Jalan Ampang/ Jalan P. Ramlee intersection

Jalan Sultan Ismail/ Jalan P. Ramlee intersection

Jalan Perak/ Jalan P. Ramlee intersection

Jalan Perak/ Jalan Pinang intersection

Jalan Stonor/ Jalan Kia Peng intersection

Jalan Stonor/ Persiaran KLCC intersection

Date: July 10, 2025 (from 7am, 5pm, 7pm and 10pm — each diversion to run until all delegations have arrived)

Jalan Ampang/ Jalan P. Ramlee intersection

Jalan Sultan Ismail/ Jalan P. Ramlee intersection

Jalan Perak/ Jalan P. Ramlee intersection

Jalan Perak/ Jalan Pinang intersection

Jalan Stonor/ Jalan Kia Peng intersection

Jalan Stonor/ Persiaran KLCC intersection

Date: July 11, 2025 (from 7am until completion of delegation arrivals)