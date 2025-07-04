JOHOR BARU, July 4 — PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) in a statement today said the additional lane construction project on the North-South Expressway’s (NSE) southern corridor involving the widening of the number of lanes from two to three for the Sedenak to Simpang Renggam route (Phase Two), over a distance of 17 kilometres, is expected to commence on July 28.

It said the implementation period for the works will take 36 months, with the contract for the additional lane construction project awarded to a local contractor after undergoing an open tender process.

“However, when the preliminary work on this route is carried out, it will not disrupt the flow of traffic because the two existing lanes in both directions of the affected highway will remain open to all vehicles,” said the statement.

According to the highway operator company, the project is being implemented in phases, starting with Phase One (Senai Utara to Sedenak), followed by Phase Two (Sedenak to Simpang Renggam) and Phase Three (Simpang Renggam to Machap).

The statement also said that the NSE widening project on the Kulai to Sedenak route (Phase One Package A), which began in July last year, is reported to be progressing smoothly according to schedule, while preliminary works for the Kulai to Senai Utara route (Phase One Package B) have also begun on site.

“The high-impact project is expected to benefit nearly 90,000 daily highway users and is hoped to act as a catalyst for more vibrant socio-economic development in the surrounding areas such as Sedenak, Kulai, Senai, Iskandar Malaysia and Pagoh,” according to PLUS.

This effort is a government initiative to address the congestion on the NSE in the southern corridor, which often occurs during peak hours, and is aimed at providing a smoother journey for highway users in the future. Overall, PLUS said that the construction of this additional lane project is for the people’s welfare and the economic development of the country. — Bernama