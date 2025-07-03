BANGI, July 3 — Reforms to the teacher recruitment system implemented by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in collaboration with the Education Services Commission (SPP) have successfully addressed the teacher shortage in the country.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the reforms not only increased the number of teachers but also enhanced the quality and suitability of those assigned to schools.

“For the first time in the government’s history, we, together with the SPP, have implemented reforms to ensure that there are no longer any issues related to teacher shortages in Malaysia.

“We have put an end to it by ensuring that the shortage is addressed through various mechanisms, particularly by ensuring that the teachers we deploy are of quality and capable of meeting the needs of our students,” she said at the 15th convocation of Institutes of Teacher Education (IPG) here today.

In another development, Fadhlina said the Future of Malaysian Education 2026-2036 plan will involve the introduction of a curriculum that focuses more on values-based education, character building and the development of student personality, in line with the country’s future needs.

She emphasised that the implementation of the new curriculum would require active participation from both new and existing teachers, especially IPG graduates, to take on a more holistic role as mentors in shaping student character.

“A good classroom is not created through rules. A good classroom is created through relationships, expectations and appreciation.

“This is the time for our (IPG graduates) to be part of the reform force — the heartbeat of the education reform we are implementing,” she added.

Fadhlina said the ministry also prioritises the well-being of teachers in implementing any educational reform.

“We are indeed taking several important steps to safeguard teachers’ mental health...in any situation, we must focus on their well-being by implementing various support systems, particularly efforts to reduce their workload,” she said.

The Future of Malaysian Education 2026-2036 is a proposed policy currently being drafted to reshape the national education system for the next 10 years, replacing the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025, which ends this year. — Bernama