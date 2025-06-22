KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 -- PKR communications chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today hailed the appointment of Nurul Izzah Anwar and Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution as the party’s elections director as “an advantage”, amid talks of simmering discontent towards the Pakatan Harapan lynchpin.

Saifuddin and former MP Nurul Izzah could lead negotiations for seats with other parties in the ruling coalition, the communications minister suggested, saying they have the experience and diplomatic skills.

“With their appointments we can now prepare for strategies and negotiations with better success and ease. I welcome the decision,” he said after speaking at a government event here.

“Both the leaders have shouldered the responsibility before and these two characters are compatible, each with their own strengths. I see this as a net positive for PKR, Pakatan Harapan and the unity government.”

Nurul Izzah and Saifudin’s appointments were part of several decisions made by PKR’s political bureau and central leadership council on Saturday.

Other decisions included the reappointment of Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh as the party’s secretary-general, and the the reappointments of William Leong as treasurer-general and MPP.

Fahmi also held his post as information chief.