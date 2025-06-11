GEORGE TOWN, June 11 — Eight heritage buildings in George Town will open its doors to the public during next month’s George Town Heritage Celebrations.

There will also be community volunteers to guide visitors during these open house sessions to explain the various aspects of the buildings and their history.

George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) general manager Ang Ming Chee said the eight buildings were recently restored using funds from the repair incentive grant from the federal government.

“A lot of heritage buildings benefited from this grant so this open house is a pilot programme to open the doors of these heritage buildings for the public to experience the restored buildings,” she told reporters during a press conference with tourism and creative economy state exco Wong Hon Wai to announce the George Town Heritage Celebrations on July 5 to 7.

She said they hoped to come up with a more sustainable way of getting income to support the local communities and the restoration of heritage buildings in the city.

“We hope that the public will visit these open houses and give us their feedback,” she said.

The eight heritage buildings that will open its doors to visitors during that long weekend next month are GTWHI building at Lebuh Acheh, Kwangtung and Tengchow Association, Makam Dato Koyah, Masjid Melayu Lebuh Acheh, Nam Hooi Wooi Koon, St. George’s Church, Sun Wui Wui Koon and Thai Pak Koong (Ng Suk) Temple.

Meanwhile, the three-day celebrations will also feature 23 cultural workshops, six interactive performances and a George Town Heritage 5km Walk for families.

The workshops will offer immersive and hands-on experience in traditional crafts, food preparation and languages.

Wong said this year marked the 17th year since the joint inscription of George Town and Melaka as Unesco world heritage sites.

He said the heritage celebrations is now shifting towards storytelling as a key focus this year to nurture more community narratives.

“It’s not just about preserving walls; it’s about letting those walls speak,” he said.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to push cultural tourism as a pillar of Penang’s creative economy.

More details on the heritage celebrations are available here.