JOHOR BARU, May 17 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has basis to investigate a social media influencer over his post on PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

The Kulai MP explained that MCMC can call for any individual to record a statement as part of their investigation, even though Nurul Izzah herself did not file a report with the commission.

“In the case of social media influencer, a report might not necessarily come from Nurul Izzah as other parties can also file reports,” Teo told reporters at an event here, referring to ​​Aliff Ahmad.

“MCMC has the right to take action and conduct an investigation into the individual involved if the investigators believe there is a need.”

Last Saturday, it was reported that MCMC inspected premises belonging to Aliff as part of a probe into a Facebook post in which he allegedly touched on race, religion and royalty (3R).

MCMC later confirmed in a statement that it was conducting an inspection of the premises belonging to the influencer to obtain further evidence regarding the investigation being conducted against him.

The inspection was done after the MCMC obtained a search warrant issued by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court under Section 247 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Last month, Nurul Izzah denied lodging any report with the MCMC against Aliff, saying she does not know Aliff personally and has never met him, nor is she aware of his source of income.

The daughter of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also called for caution in making public accusations that could harm reputations without sufficient basis.

Aliff had previously offered on social media to scrutinise Nurul Izzah’s background, amid questions over her source of income. He later said he was summoned by the MCMC over his posts.