PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — The government will proceed with the implementation of the Medicine Price Transparency Mechanism on May 1, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the draft order, which, among others, will require private healthcare facilities to display medicine prices, is currently under review by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“Once approved, the order will outline how prices should be displayed,” he told a press conference after attending the KPDN Enforcement Division Anniversary Celebration here today.

Armizan gave assurance that enforcement of the order would be carried out in a measured manner in its initial phase.

“There will be a grace period for preparation and advocacy before enforcement or compound action begins,” he said.

He stressed that the implementation of the mechanism should not be disputed as it aims to uphold consumers’ right to know the prices of medicine and to make informed decisions when seeking treatment.

“Let’s be fair and transparent. We don’t want people to only learn about the cost after receiving treatment, when they are left with no choice but to pay.

“We must remember that consumers have a right to information and the freedom to choose, so price must clearly be stated,” he said.

He added that the order aligns with the World Health Assembly’s resolution in May 2019, which encourages governments worldwide to adopt appropriate measures to ensure price transparency for consumers.

Armizan also said that the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 requires that consumers be informed of prices for all goods, including medicines.

“We’re not controlling prices, only requiring them to be displayed. If prices change significantly, updates can be made.

“To those pushing for exemptions, help me explain to the public why there is a need for an exemption,” he said. — Bernama