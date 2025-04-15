MELAKA, April 15 – Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers have reportedly detained Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy information chief Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad yesterday to assist in a bribery probe.

Malaysiakini reported citing his lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali that the former Tangga Batu assemblyman was arrested at 6.30pm during a raid at his home here.

“So far, we were only informed that he was detained under Section 16 of the MACC Act over an alleged bribery case.

“We are yet to get full details on what the allegation is. We are expecting the investigating officer to provide this soon,” Rafique was quoted saying.

MACC officers also reportedly questioned Ali’s wife and children at their Melaka office, before releasing them around 9pm the same night.

Rafique said Ali was brought before a magistrate in Melaka for a remand application this morning. The court then granted a six-day remand order.

MACC has yet to release an official statement over the alleged detention.

Ali was formerly an Umno member before he was sacked in May last year after jumping ship to Bersatu.

He was also formerly the deputy Dewan Negara president between December 2020 and May 2023.