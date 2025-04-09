KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A Lamborghini Aventador driven by a foreign content creator without a valid licence was among 27 vehicles seized by the Road Transport Department (RTD) during an integrated operation along Jalan Bangsar last night.

The 28-year-old man was travelling with his girlfriend after visiting a fast-food restaurant in Kepong and was en route to Damansara Heights when stopped by authorities, according to a report published in The New Straits Times today.

City RTD director Hamidi Adam said the Lamborghini, along with 24 motorcycles and two goods vehicles, was seized and will be taken to the RTD office in Wangsa Maju for further action.

A total of 1,627 vehicles were inspected during the operation, with enforcement action taken against 211.

Vehicle owners with illegal modifications were issued notices and given 10 days to revert their vehicles to original condition before reporting for RTD inspection.

“Owners of modified vehicles were issued notices and given 10 days to restore their vehicles to their original condition before reporting to RTD for inspection,” said Hamidi.

RTD also issued 463 notices for offences such as driving without a licence, lack of vocational licence, expired road tax, no insurance, and illegal modifications.

The joint operation included other agencies, with the Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (Teid) inspecting 60 vehicles and issuing 30 summonses.

The Immigration Department screened 29 foreigners and detained three — one man and two women — for immigration-related offences.

The National Anti-Drugs Agency (Nada) screened 37 individuals and arrested three for cannabis-related offences.