KOTA KINABALU, March 31 — An infant and a woman were killed while five other people were slightly injured after a Proton Saga FLX lost control and crashed at the side of the road near Telupid yesterday.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson, a team from Beluran rushed to the scene in front of the Telupid Health Clinic, 100 kilometres away, upon receiving a distress call at 6.28am.

He said seven victims were involved in the incident – four adults, two children and an infant.

“A male infant aged six months was pronounced dead in the incident, as well as a woman. Their identities have not been confirmed yet.

“The remaining five victims suffered slight injuries and were sent to the hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement.

This is the second fatal accident in Telupid this week. On March 28, a 46-year-old man died, and three others — a 45-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy — were injured when their vehicle skidded, overturned, and crashed along Kg Buis Kiabau around 9pm. — The Borneo Post