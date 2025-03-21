KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — A multi-storey school initiative will be introduced in collaboration with the corporate sector, to address overcrowding in urban schools, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that the initiative would not only optimise the use of educational resources and infrastructure but also ensure a more conducive learning environment for students and teachers.

“Initiatives such as foster schools, with the support of strategic corporate partners, will be expanded to open up more learning opportunities for students, especially in the fields of digital skills and creativity,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

The Prime Minister discussed this matter with the top leadership of the Ministry of Education during a meeting in Putrajaya earlier.

In the era of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI), he said the country’s education system must keep pace with technological changes, with continued efforts to strengthen digital education and equip students with the skills required for the future.

In addition, Anwar said that the mastery of Bahasa Melayu as the national language must be further promoted, while also emphasising the importance of English as an international language, to ensure students have a global advantage.

Increasing enrolment in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), was also a main focus, he said.

Anwar said that this move was important to ensure that the country’s workforce remained relevant to the needs of the industry and to enhance the marketability of graduates.

“The government is also determined to expand the TVET programme to full boarding schools (SBP) to produce more skilled workers in various strategic sectors,” he said.

Anwar said that the government was committed to carrying out comprehensive education reforms to ensure that every student had access to a quality education system, relevant to current needs, and capable of shaping them as future leaders.

The prime minister said that priority would also be given to empowering teachers as agents of change who played an important role in shaping the future of national education.

More comprehensive training, improved pedagogical skills, and the use of technology in the classroom had also been strengthened to ensure that every student had a more effective learning experience, he said. — Bernama