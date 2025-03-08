KUCHING, March 8 The details of the collaboration between Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) and national oil company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) are still being worked out, with further discussions depending on the outcome of ongoing negotiations, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said Petros had submitted a letter to Petronas earlier this week to initiate discussions on key details, including commercial arrangements to ensure both entities operate in alignment.

“The detailing part has not been finalised, but Petros has written to Petronas to work out the details. Only after that can they come to an agreement.

“If they are unable to reach one, then the matter will be brought to the Prime Minister and our Premier,” he told reporters after officiating at Kuching North City Commission’s (DBKU) ‘bubur pedas’ distribution event at the Satok Sports Complex here today. — The Borneo Post



