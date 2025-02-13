KUCHING, Feb 13 — Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) has assured that there is sufficient liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder volume to meet the demand in the state.

In a statement today, the state oil company also pledged that there will not be any increase in the price of LPG.

Petros stated that it has activated its business continuity plan by sourcing LPG supply from Kuching and Sepanggar Bay in Sabah to ensure continuous LPG supply for the northern region customers.

“The recent flood caused a landslide at the Pusaka Integrated Resources LPG Bottling Plant in Bintulu, temporarily halting the plant’s operations for the safety of its surrounding community.

“The floods have affected key operational and transportation routes, delaying deliveries to parts of Sarawak. Petros is actively collaborating with relevant authorities, logistics partners and local distributors to expedite restocking and deliveries, with the situation expected to be resolved as soon as safely possible,” it said.

To further alleviate the situation in the northern region, Petros said it is increasing its LPG transportation capacity from Kuching and Sepanggar Bay, as well as establishing depots for additional storage capacity in Miri.

“We are also aware of the misinformation circulating on social media claiming that additional transportation costs are being passed down to customers.

“We would like to inform members of the public that this is untrue as Petros is bearing all transportation costs to prevent any price increase,” said the company.

To help prevent anyone from taking advantage of this situation, Petros encourages customers to report any parties imposing additional charges to PetrosNiaga’s Customer Service at 1300-88-2122 for immediate action.

Petros also urged the public to refrain from creating and sharing false information as well as to avoid panic buying – purchase only what is necessary to ensure fair distribution for all.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone during this challenging time and assures members of the public that our teams are working around the clock to ensure everyone has access to LPG.

“We apologise and regret any inconvenience this may have caused to households and businesses, and rest assured we are working tirelessly to normalise the situation,” it added. — The Borneo Post