IPOH, Jan 26 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has allocated RM15 million to upgrade the Ipoh Central Market, transforming it into a modern market and a prominent tourist attraction.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said the funding falls under the ministry’s initiative to revitalise heritage markets over 50 years old, which is among its key priorities.

“For this project, we aim to revive the nostalgia and former glory of Pasar Besar Ipoh. We will enhance and add facilities to attract tourists, creating another Central Market,” he told a press conference after visiting Pasar Canning today.

He also said that the Pasar Besar Ipoh, Ipoh City Council (MBI), is currently conducting an open design competition for the market’s redevelopment, inviting interested parties to participate. The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

“We welcome applications from across the country for the upgrading of any heritage market, particularly those over 50 years old. In Perak, we also plan to upgrade the Buntong Market,” said Nga.

Earlier, Nga visited the Pasir Pinji Market, another heritage market in Perak, which is currently undergoing a major upgrade with an RM16 million allocation. The project includes the demolition of the original structure, construction of 214 commercial units, 84 parking spaces—including disabled-friendly parking — 39 motorcycle parking spaces, and three truck parking spaces.

The market, which is over 50 years old, is being revitalised with a modern design and improved facilities.

The project, incorporating sustainable features such as a Rainwater Storage System (SPAH), Green Rating (PH), and an Energy Saving System, is expected to be completed by November 2026.

As for the Canning Market, its upgrading has been completed with an allocation of RM500,000 provided by KPKT through the Local Government Department (JKT).

The works included replacing roller shutters and grilles, repainting, electrical upgrades, replacing old fences with anti-climb fences, and improving the landscaping.

“This upgrade project at Canning Market has enhanced comfort levels for traders and visitors, while also contributing to increased economic opportunities for the community,” he added. — Bernama