DAVOS, Jan 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here Monday for a three-day working visit to attend the high-level World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Summit 2025.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, will join government and business leaders as well as civil society officials in the alpine resort town to address key global and regional challenges through improved global cooperation.

Coming in from Brussels, the aircraft carrying the prime minister landed at Zurich International Airport at 6.25 pm (Tuesday, 1.25 am Malaysian time).

On hand to welcome the prime minister at the airport were the Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, Datuk Nadzirah Osman, the Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Syahril Syazli Ghazali, and the Embassy of Malaysia, Berne charge d’affaires Ahmad Benyamine Noor Rahimin.

Thereafter, Anwar travelled by road to Davos-Klosters, around 175 kilometres from Zurich airport, and arrived here at 9 pm (Tuesday, 4 am Malaysian time).

The prime minister, who had just concluded a two-day working visit to Belgium, will be here for the WEF meetings (scheduled from Jan 20-24, 2025), for which some 3,000 participants, including 60 heads of state and important decision-makers, are expected to attend.

During the visit, Anwar will be accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

On his first full day at the WEF Annual Summit 2025, the prime minister will be involved in several business meetings with leaders of multinational companies, including AstraZeneca, DP World, Medtronics, Nestle, Google, Fortescue, and TotalEnergies.

He will then participate in a “Country Strategy Dialogue” moderated by Tengku Zafrul with business leaders from global companies to share Malaysia’s strategic priorities and initiatives in trade and investment, as well as explore opportunities for collaboration to strengthen the country’s economic resilience.

Anwar will also hold a media briefing entitled “Unlocking ASEAN’s Digital Future: Driving Inclusive Growth and Global Competitiveness”, where he will focus on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) and digital economy transformation opportunities as well as attend the ASEAN Leaders for Just Energy Transition Meeting.

He will also attend the opening dinner hosted by WEF founder and chairman of the board of trustees Klaus Schwab.

On his final day here, the prime minister will receive a courtesy call from Schwab before engaging in a session entitled “A conversation with Anwar Ibrahim” and then proceed with business meetings with TotalEnergies as well as a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Anwar is also expected to participate in the informal gathering of the WEF Leaders luncheon and then deliver his keynote address during an ASEAN Plenary session entitled “Even Stronger Together”, where he will discuss the priorities of the ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025 and ASEAN’s important role in the region in shaping the global economic landscape.

He will wrap up his working visit to the WEF with a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, after which he will depart for Kuala Lumpur, concluding his official visit to four countries.

He had earlier visited the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. — Bernama