ISKANDAR PUTERI, Jan 12 — Government agencies are encouraged to divide projects into smaller scopes to help G1 contractors currently facing a shortage of work.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said this measure could address the increasing number of G1 contractors nationwide.

“I recommend that government agencies increase project opportunities for G1 contractors. By breaking large projects into smaller scopes, more G1 contractors can benefit instead of awarding them to one large contractor.

“We have several agencies capable of implementing this, such as the South East Johor Development Authority (KEJORA) and the South Kelantan Development Authority (KESEDAR).

“In addition, special programmes could be introduced to build more community halls, village halls, and suraus in rural areas,” he told reporters after officiating the Bumiputera Class F Contractors Association (PERKOBF) Johor Branch Annual General Meeting here today.

Ahmad added that to empower Bumiputera contractors in classes G1 to G4, a total allocation of RM450 million has been set aside this year for federal road maintenance projects nationwide.

“The projects will be distributed through a balloting system to ensure fair opportunities for all,” he said.

Currently, there are 67,300 G1 contractors in the country, previously called Class F contractors, with 49,162 of them being Bumiputera. — Bernama