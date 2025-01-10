KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Two of the three suspects detained in connection with the death of a teenage girl last week have been released on bail, while another will become a prosecution witness.

Kajang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said the two suspects were granted bail under Section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which allows for the taking of bonds to ensure their appearance in court, according to a report in Harian Metro today.

“Regarding this case, the investigation papers were referred to the deputy public prosecutor yesterday (January 9) and there are further instructions to complete the investigation papers.

“The investigation papers will be referred back after the relevant instructions are acted upon,” he said in a statement today.

He added that all actions were taken based on a thorough legal process to ensure justice for all parties involved.

On January 2, Malay Mail reported that the decomposed body, found on December 28 in RTB Sungai Changgang, Kuala Langat was confirmed as missing teenager Yap Xin Yuan, following a DNA match with her mother.

The 15-year-old girl had been missing and untraceable since the evening of December 19.