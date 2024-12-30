PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) conducted 2,748 inspections on retail, wholesale, and manufacturing premises nationwide during the 2024 Christmas Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) implementation.

Enforcement director-general, Datuk Azman Adam, reported that 74 cases involved the failure to display the designated pink price tags, while one trader did not display any price tags, leading to a total of RM8,600 in fines.

He confirmed that no cases of selling above the regulated prices were detected during this period.

“Based on KPDN’s monitoring and enforcement efforts, as well as feedback from the public, the implementation of the 2024 Christmas SHMMP proceeded smoothly and effectively.

“The ministry also received no complaints throughout the enforcement period,” he said in a statement today.

Azman noted that the majority of traders inspected demonstrated strong commitment and compliance with the maximum pricing regulations.

On behalf of KPDN, he thanked the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, related agencies, industry players, and traders for their dedication and cooperation in ensuring the success of the 2024 Christmas SHMMP.

The five-day 2024 Christmas SHMMP was implemented from Dec 23 to 27, gazetting 14 controlled items and their maximum prices.

This initiative reflects the government’s effort to protect consumers from unethical trading practices during the 2024 Christmas festivities. — Bernama