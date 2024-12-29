PUTRAJAYA, Dec 29 — The Embassy of Malaysia in Seoul is actively gathering information from official sources and is closely monitoring the situation following the crash of a South Korean passenger plane carrying 181 people at an airport in the country’s southwest on Sunday.

“At the time of reporting, there is no confirmation of Malaysian involvement in the incident,” said a statement by the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, widely known as Wisma Putra.

Yonhap News Agency reported that the accident happened at 9.07 am, when the Jeju Air flight veered off the runway while landing and collided with a fence at the Musan International Airport, in the Muan county, about 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul.

At press time, the death toll had risen to 62.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time,” said the ministry.

Wisma Putra noted that Malaysians who require assistance or information are encouraged to contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Seoul.

For assistance or further information, Malaysians may contact the Embassy of Malaysia at 129, Dokseodang-ro, Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul 04419, South Korea, by phone at +82-2-2077-8600 (General Line) or +82-10-8974-8699, or via email at [email protected]. — Bernama