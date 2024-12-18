KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Health Ministry (MOH) will introduce a rotation system to improve the placement of medical officers, particularly in rural and urban areas, to address the shortage of workers in the sector.

Deputy Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the ministry is studying the system’s implementation to prevent excessive stress among its staff, which could affect their mental health.

“For example, if a doctor is stationed in Miri and assigned to Long Semado or Long Bemang in Baram, we will not keep them in that location for an extended period. Instead, we will apply a rotation system,” he said during the question-and-answer session in Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli regarding the shortage of doctors in rural areas and certain states.

Lukanisman pointed out that many doctors are content to serve in specific areas, as the experience gained, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, provides them with an advantage when returning to Peninsular Malaysia.

He also shared that MOH has created 16,347 new positions across various roles this year, including 1,500 additional medical officer posts annually.

Responding to a supplementary question from Senator Dr R A Lingeswaran on whether the government plans to form a committee to address staff resignations, he said the ministry is considering the matter, as several factors influence the resignation of medical officers and other healthcare personnel.

“Nonetheless, we are working to ensure continuous staffing. Sometimes, resignations are driven by the personal choices of medical officers,” he said.

He also cited an example of contract officers who were offered permanent positions in East Coast states, Sabah and Sarawak, but declined the offers and opted to remain in Peninsular Malaysia. This, he said, is part of the ongoing crisis faced by the ministry.

Lukanisman stressed that the shortage of doctors in hospitals and clinics would persist if the issue were not addressed promptly, adding that a more comprehensive discussion would be held to better prepare medical graduates for mandatory postings.

As of Sept 30, MOH staffing data showed that 299,672 healthcare personnel are serving in the ministry, including 266,898 permanent staff and 32,774 on contract.

Of the total, 7,720 are medical specialists, 44,030 are medical officers, 7,626 are dental officers, 12,775 are pharmacists, 70,075 are nurses, 9,798 are assistant medical officers, and the balance comprises personnel from other service schemes. — Bernama