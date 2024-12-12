KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Police have not ruled out the possibility that the decomposed body found in a trolley bag in Taman CP6, Cheras Perdana, belongs to a foreign male, due to the absence of a BCG vaccination scar.

According to Harian Metro, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said a post-mortem conducted at Serdang Hospital revealed the victim to be a man in his 20s. He is approximately 155 centimetres tall, weighs around 45 kilogrammes, has fair skin, and no visible tattoos or other markings.

“There was no BCG vaccination scar. He was wearing a green floral shirt and shorts. His body was intact and complete, with a silver ring on his right finger,” he said when contacted by Harian Metro yesterday.

Hussein added that no other injuries were found besides a broken nose.

“The cause of death remains undetermined, pending laboratory results. We have not ruled out the possibility that the victim is a foreign male, but investigations are ongoing,” he said.

Police are urging anyone with information about the victim to come forward.

On Tuesday, a severely decomposed body was discovered stuffed inside a trolley bag discarded in a drain at Taman Cheras Perdana.

Kajang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said police received a call at 11.45am regarding a foul-smelling suitcase reported by a member of the public.