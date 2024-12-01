KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The floods in several states have worsened, with Pahang becoming the latest to be affected by the disaster.

The number of flood evacuees housed in temporary relief centres (PPS) nationwide has risen to 152,377 this morning, up from 146,611 last night. However, the figures in Negeri Sembilan and Selangor have dropped slightly as of 8 am today.

In Kelantan, the number of flood evacuees in 284 PPS has reached 96,743 people from 29,928 families, up from 93,158 last night.

Based on the Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info Portal, Pasir Mas continues to report the highest number of evacuees at 29,370, followed by Tumpat (17,680), Kota Bharu (14,154), Pasir Puteh (9,870), and Kuala Krai (6,614).

The other affected areas are Bachok with 6,952 evacuees, Machang (6,098), Tanah Merah (5,318), Jeli (660), and Gua Musang (36).

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s portal infobanjir.water.gov.my reports that five major rivers remain above danger levels but are showing a decreasing trend.

They are Sungai Kelantan at Kusial Baru (16.64 metres), Sungai Kelantan at Kusial (16.66 m), Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang (11.20 m), Sungai Golok at Tumpat (4.22 m), and Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh (3.65 m).

In Terengganu, the number of flood evacuees continued to rise to 43,281 this morning, compared to 41,409 last night. They involve 11,679 families sheltered in 305 PPS across eight affected districts.

According to the latest data from the State Disaster Management Committee, Besut remains the district with the highest number of evacuees at 16,084, followed by Hulu Terengganu (7,080), Dungun (6,470), Setiu (6,332), Kuala Terengganu (2,940), Kuala Nerus (2,307), Kemaman (1,230), and Marang (775).

A check on the InfoBanjir portal at 8.15am shows that 12 river monitoring stations across four districts in Hulu Terengganu, three in Dungun, two in Kuala Nerus, and one each in Kemaman, Marang, and Setiu have recorded danger levels.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, the number of flood evacuees has risen to 8,754 from 2,671 families sheltered in 53 PPS as of 8 am today, up from 8,580 evacuees from 2,622 families last night.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, in a statement, reported that Kota Setar has recorded 2,953 evacuees, followed by Kubang Pasu (2,825), Padang Terap (1,082), Sik (1,075), Pokok Sena (604), Kuala Muda (182), and Baling (33).

Whereas, in Johor the number of flood evacuees has risen to 592 individuals from 175 families this morning, compared to 507 last night.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman, Tan Sri Dr. Azmi Rohani, stated that the Tangkak district has recorded 311 evacuees sheltered in three PPS, while Segamat has 281 evacuees in 11 PPS.

He added that Sungai Tangkak in Kampung Seri Ma’mor, Tangkak; Sungai Kahang in Kampung Contoh, Kluang; and Sungai Sedili Kecil in Sedili Kecil, Kota Tinggi are reported to be at dangerous levels.

Meanwhile, Pahang has become the latest state to be hit by floods, with 15 PPS opened in the Raub district to shelter 452 evacuees from 146 families.

The Raub District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, informed that the current number of evacuees in the PPS is being updated as flood registration operations are still ongoing.

“The main cause of the flooding is due to flash floods that occurred almost simultaneously at Sungai Dong and Sungai Gali. At 10.51 last night, the Raub APM received a call from the public about the floods in Kampung Jelu, Kampung Bukit Pampong, and Ulu Gali.

“APM Raub evacuated those affected to the PPS. Further actions and assistance from other agencies are ongoing,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, in Melaka, the number of evacuees has risen to 302 from 71 families, as of 8 am today, sheltered in five PPS.

The Melaka State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that Melaka Tengah recorded 111 evacuees; Alor Gajah (42); and Jasin (149).

In Perlis, the number of flood evacuees rose slightly to 226 people from 62 families this morning, compared to 224 from 60 families last night.

Perlis APM director, Lt. Col. (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud, said the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Arau PPS is housing 83 evacuees, while 143 others are sheltering at the Dewan Warisan PPS in Kangar.

“They are from Kampung Rambai, Kampung Banggol Sena, Kuala Tunggang, Kampung Alor Setar, as well as Kampung Tok Kandang, Kampung Repoh, Kampung Teluk Kacang, Kampung Bakau, and Kampung Behor Gonchar,” he said in a statement today.

In Negeri Sembilan, the JKM Disaster Info Portal reported a decrease in flood evacuees across Tampin, Jempol, and Kuala Pilah currently housed in 13 PPS, with 1,925 people from 538 families as of this morning, down from 1,985 from 569 families last night.

In Selangor, the flood situation in Meru, Klang this morning saw a drop in evacuees, with 102 people from 32 families compared to 229 last night, all sheltering at the SK Sungai Binjai PPS. — Bernama