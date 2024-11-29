IPOH, Nov 29 –– Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad today unveiled the state’s largest-ever Budget of RM1.52 billion for 2025, prioritising initiatives under the Perak Sejahtera 2030 development plan.

The Budget allocates RM538 million for development and RM982 million for operating expenditure.

Saarani said it aligns with the “Perak Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera” theme, maintaining its focus on people’s wellbeing, governance of state-owned projects, environmental sustainability, human capital and youth development, and food security.

“To maintain the momentum towards realising the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan, we will continue the ‘Perak Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera’ theme in next year’s State Budget,” he said at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Nearly half of the Budget –– RM625.65 million –– is dedicated to enhancing the public’s wellbeing.

“We will further increase the general assistance rate for 6,100 recipients to RM500 per month effective January next year.

“The state has also allocated RM30.22 million to implement four welfare programme namely Kad Perak Sejahtera (RM24 million), Food box assistance programme (RM5 million), Kedai Bergerak Perak (RM800,000) and Jualan Rahmah (RM400,000),” he said.

The State Islamic Department will receive RM111.9 million for mosque and tahfiz school upgrades, while RM12 million is allocated for Non-Muslim Affairs, split between Chinese and Indian villages and other communities.

Governance of state projects takes up RM398.99 million, while RM11.31 million is allocated for tourism and cultural programmes, and RM15.95 million for education assistance. An additional RM7.28 million will fund academic programmes in schools, and RM11.3 million is set aside for higher education support.

With a focus on environmental sustainability, RM69.79 million has been allocated to safeguard Perak’s natural resources. To enhance food security, the state has allocated RM65.14 million to bolster food supply chains.

Saarani said the Budget reflects a strong commitment to addressing economic challenges while progressing towards Perak Sejahtera 2030’s long-term goals.