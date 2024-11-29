PUTRAJAYA, Nov 29 –– A ceasefire agreement in Lebanon that came into effect yesterday would prevent further aggression and attacks, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said he welcomed any attempt and initiative to seek an amicable resolution to the conflict.

“Although we are still waiting for details but for now the ceasefire seems to be something positive. There are certain reservations by many quarters, we will have to monitor closely.

“But to me what is important, of course is a ceasefire because then we should at least avoid any further aggression attacks. But my concern is also not only South Lebanon which is critical in this case, but also Gaza and the West Bank,” he said.

Anwar was speaking at the Putrajaya Festival of Ideas (Putrajaya FOI) “Talk with the Prime Minister” session at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here yesterday.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah brokered with the US and French diplomatic efforts came into effect on November 27.

The US has said it will try to broker a fresh initiative to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that ideas without values and ethics are hollow, stressing the importance of grounding initiatives in strong moral principles while noting that the establishment of the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) was aimed at providing a values-based approach to addressing societal issues.

He said the responsibility of university students, beyond acquiring knowledge, is to uphold ideals and noble aspirations, supporting the struggle for justice while standing against corruption and abuse of power.

Anwar recalled that, in the past, he and fellow students rose in support of the people of Baling and Sik, in response to the hunger crisis caused by falling rubber prices and difficult living conditions. –– Bernama