KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The flood situation in Kelantan, Terengganu, and Johor has seen only slight changes as of 9 am today.

in Kelantan, the number of evacuees has slightly increased to 80 people from 20 families, up from 76 last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department Disaster Info portal, 36 victims from eight families are being sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual To’Deh relief centre in Pasir Mas, while 44 victims (12 families) are at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Beris Panchor in Bachok.

Based on the Public InfoBanjir portal, two main rivers in Kelantan have exceeded warning levels, namely Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang at 8.27 metres and Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh at 2.35 metres

In addition, two rivers are at alert levels: Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat at 2.02 metres and Sungai Melor in Bachok at 7.01 metres.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees has increased slightly to 55 people from 51 last night.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JBPNT) reported that the evacuees from 14 families are being housed in two relief centres, SK Rawai and the Merchang Civic Hall.

Meanwhile, a check on the InfoBanjir portal found that water levels at three locations, Parit Utama in Padang Kemunting (F1), Kuala Nerus; Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit, Setiu and Sungai Besut in Kampung La (F2), Besut, have exceeded alert levels.

In Johor, the number of evacuees in Segamat district remains at 28 people from eight families.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman, Tan Sri Dr. Azmi Rohani, reported that all evacuees are being sheltered at the Batu Badak Community Hall and so far, only one area, Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, has been affected.

“Only Sungai Kesang di Telok Rimba, Tangkak has reached the warning level, while the weather this morning is clear in all districts, except for Mersing, which is cloudy,” he said in a statement. — Bernama