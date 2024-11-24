BINTULU, Nov 24 — Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has emphasised the importance of leveraging modern knowledge and technology to influence future growth.

He stated that despite being a small state in the world, Sarawak has a big spirit to develop its region.

“Small state, big spirit,” said the Premier during the ‘Majlis Tautan Kasih Gedong Permulaan Kami (GPK) Bintulu 2024’ at a hotel here last night.

“What does the future hold for Sarawak? Can Sarawak become a shining star for our country or influence other regions?” he questioned.

He emphasised the need for new policies and modernisation, citing Singapore’s success due to its forward-thinking approach.

“To adapt to the changing world, we must empower ourselves with knowledge and technology,” he said.

He stressed the importance of acquiring knowledge and technology in the modern world.

“Whoever possesses technology and knowledge will dominate,” he said, expressing confidence that Sarawak can become a significant influence in the region.

“We must earn respect not just through history but by having the best,” he added.

The Premier also highlighted ongoing and future projects, including the dual carriageway road from Bintulu-Jepak Bridge to the airport and comprehensive housing developments in Jepak.

“No other state can build 16 bridges at once,” he remarked, referring to the numerous bridge projects initiated.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari highlighted the historical connections and future vision for Sarawak, reflecting on the region’s past and its influence on the present and future.

He recalled the historical ties with the Brunei Sultanate, emphasising the strong connections that exist even today.

“Although we were far apart back then, we were all under the protection of the Sultan of Brunei,” he said.

He noted the intricate family relationships across the Nusantara, connecting Sultanates in Sambas, Johor, Malacca, and Selangor.

He attributed changes in the political landscape to past influences, including British rule and gunboat diplomacy, which altered the administrative landscape.

“This is why Gedong is no longer a commercial port and has moved elsewhere,” he explained.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Sarawak State Legislative Assemby speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, GPK Kuching patron Dato Sri Mohd Naroden Majais and GPK Bintulu chairman Pengiran Dato Daud Putera. — The Borneo Post