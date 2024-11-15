GEORGE TOWN, Nov 16 — The Penang Heritage Trust (PHT) has expressed readiness to work alongside the state government and its agencies to safeguard George Town’s rich heritage.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO), instrumental in securing George Town’s Unesco World Heritage status, has offered its grassroots expertise to serve as a bridge between the community and authorities, according to PHT president Clement Liang.

“We’re closely connected to the ground, gathering feedback from the grassroots, so we can act as a conduit between them and the government,” he told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

Liang highlighted PHT’s potential to collaborate with state bodies such as the Penang Island City Council and George Town World Heritage Inc (GTWHI), aiming for initiatives that prioritise both the city’s residents and its heritage.

“Instead of viewing us as adversaries, we can form a unified team to protect the heritage values of our city,” he said.

Eyes and ears on the ground

Liang emphasised the importance of cooperation, noting it is counterproductive for stakeholders to be at odds when the shared goal is to protect George Town’s Outstanding Universal Values.

With over 300 members, PHT offers a network capable of providing valuable insights on challenges facing George Town and beyond.

Currently, PHT’s role is limited to participation in the technical review panel for development projects within the Unesco heritage zone.

However, Liang pointed to the urgent need for attention to areas beyond the core zone, citing uncontrolled development around the heritage site’s borders as a growing concern.

“There’s rampant development around the heritage site. Without proper checks, we’ll soon see a wall of high-rises surrounding the inner city,” he said.

A call for broader heritage protection

Liang clarified that PHT is not against development but advocates sustainable approaches that preserve the city’s aesthetic and historical integrity.

He urged recognition of traditional villages like Tanjung Tokong, Batu Uban, and Jelutong, which face threats from modern developments.

“The oldest mosque in the state is in Batu Uban, yet its traditional village is disappearing under highways and high-rises,” he said.

Liang also called for stricter enforcement of the Penang Heritage Enactment, which was gazetted in 2016.

The enactment empowers the state to designate cultural heritage sites, but Liang criticised the lack of transparency regarding its implementation.

“To date, we don’t know what’s on the list of heritage sites or how many have been recognised,” he said, urging the state government to release the full list and commit to better transparency.