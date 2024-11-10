NARATHIWAT, Nov 10 — The Narathiwat Provincial Prison authorities have denied allegations that six Malaysian detainees were mistreated in the prison.

A spokesperson for the Narathiwat Provincial Prison said they are allowed to pray and are provided with halal meals prepared by a Muslim cook three times a day, similar to other Muslim inmates.

For female Muslim inmates, they are also permitted to wear headscarves and long-sleeved clothing.

“All inmates are given equal treatment, regardless of whether they are Thai nationals or Malaysians. Rumours suggesting that every detainee is treated harshly and cruelly are entirely inaccurate,” he told Bernama.

He stated that all six Malaysian detainees currently held in temporary detention cells are in good health and are engaging in daily activities like the other detainees.

“They are currently placed in temporary detention cells and separated by gender, as their cases are still under further investigation,” he said.

He explained that detainees’ families are allowed to visit once a week, and applications can be made online.

“This prison has only been in operation for four years, unlike the older prison in downtown Narathiwat, and all facilities here are still in good condition.”

“This prison only houses detainees for crimes such as drug offences, robbery, and causing injury, unlike the Songkhla Prison, which holds detainees for more serious crimes like murder,” he added.

He said there are 30 Malaysian detainees in the prison out of a total of 2,879 detainees.

The media reported that six Malaysians, including a famous singer from Kelantan aged between 25 and 35, are currently under remand in the prison while awaiting their prosecution date. They were arrested during a narcotics police raid at a hotel near Sungai Golok earlier this month for drug possession. — Bernama