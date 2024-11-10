ALOR SETAR, Nov 10 — The construction of a border wall along the Malaysia-Thailand border at Sungai Golok in Kelantan is still in the proposal stage, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said a border fence has long been in place and recently Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan proposed that a 100-kilometre wall be built along the border.

“The government is not taking national border security issues lightly. For example, the Home Ministry (KDN) is currently conducting a proof of concept (POC) along a 40-kilometre stretch of the northern border in Padang Besar (Perlis) for CCTV, and soon, a drone POC.

“This is the innovation we are implementing for border control. Fencing is one approach, and the use of various technologies is another that we need to explore,” he told reporters after officially opening the Immigration Department’s Baitul Mahabbah Darul Aman Complex in Kuala Kedah near here today.

As the Border Security Committee chairman, he noted that the matter is frequently discussed, but the ultimate authority lies with the National Security Council (MKN), chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Recently, the Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar said discussions would be held with the federal government regarding the construction of a wall along Sungai Golok to curb smuggling and illegal border crossings at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said the five Baitul Mahabbah facilities — located in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan; Papar, Sabah; Miri, Sarawak; Tanah Merah, Kelantan; and Kuala Kedah — have a total capacity of 340 people.

“KDN and the Immigration Department have housed 415 children with their guardians and repatriated 128 detainees since the opening of the first Baitul Mahabbah in September 2023. Another Baitul Mahabbah will be opened in Johor soon,” he said.

Baitul Mahabbah is an institution introduced by the Madani Government as a temporary shelter for foreign children under the age of 10 who are detained with their guardians until their documentation process is completed.

The opening of Baitul Mahabbah has also enhanced the country’s international image in its efforts to uphold the human rights of foreign children. — Bernama