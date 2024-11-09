KOTA KINABALU, Nov 9 — Several areas in eastern Sabah are currently facing power supply disruptions, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (Sabah Electricity) said in a statement here today.

The affected areas include Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna, Beluran and Kinabatangan.

“Sabah Electricity is actively working to restore power in these areas.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and cooperation. Further updates will be provided through our official channels. Thank you for your understanding.” read the statement.

A check by Bernama in Sandakan and Lahad Datu confirmed that power outages began about an hour ago, and supply has yet to be restored in these areas. — Bernama