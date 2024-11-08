PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — The founders of FashionValet Sdn Bhd will continue giving statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

State news agency Bernama reported a vehicle ferrying the couple arriving at MACC headquarters here at 9:14 am, for the investigation into investment losses involving Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB)

Today marks the fourth day of statement recordings with the couple after MACC detected a number of suspicious account transactions in connection with Khazanah and PNB’s RM43.9 million investment losses in FashionValet.

Previously, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was reported to have said the matter involves transactions conducted with a company linked to the FashionValet founders from 2018 to last year.

MACC has also reportedly frozen several of the couple’s personal bank accounts and company accounts, worth about RM1.1 million, under Op Favish on Nov 6.