SINGAPORE, Nov 6 — Malaysia and Singapore will jointly nominate the Chingay street parade for inclusion in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity in March next year.

Singapore’s National Heritage Board (NHB) said the joint nomination was decided by both countries, as there are Chingay-practising communities in Singapore, as well as in Malaysia’s Penang and Johor Bahru.

“This joint nomination commemorates the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia in 2025, and provides an opportunity for both countries to promote cross-cultural exchanges and collaborations,” NHB said in a statement on Tuesday.

Singapore’s Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Edwin Tong, said it is meaningful that the joint nomination be made as part of the celebrations marking the anniversary of bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

“The Chingay parade, as practised in Singapore, reflects our multicultural and diverse society. I hope more Singaporeans will support and attend the parade in the coming year, as 2025 also marks our 60th National Day,” he said.

According to NHB’s Roots website, Chingay processions in Singapore were initially organised for religious festivals dedicated to Taoist deities.

The first modern Chingay Parade in Singapore was held on 4 February 1973, with the participation of around 2,000 performers. Since then, it has evolved into a multicultural event that includes participants from across Singapore, the region, and the world.

In Johor Bahru, Chingay is organised by the Johor Bahru Tionghua Association and has been held annually at the Johor Bahru Old Chinese Temple on the 21st day of the first month of the Lunar New Year since 1870.

The event features creative floats and traditional performances from both Chinese and non-Chinese groups.

In Penang, the parade is organised as a multicultural and secular performance by the Penang Chingay Association in George Town, involving both local and overseas performers and communities.

NHB and the People’s Association (PA) will steer the nomination in Singapore and have held five focus group discussions from August to October 2024 to seek consent and support from key Chingay stakeholders for the joint nomination.

The result of the nomination is expected to be announced end of 2026, at the earliest. — Bernama