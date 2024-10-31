KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has been in contact with the Russian Embassy, regarding allegations that a Malaysian citizen is involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said that the Bukit Aman Special Branch has reached out to the Russian Embassy concerning the matter.

“We are currently awaiting further information from the embassy for confirmation, including the status of local citizens linked to the incident involving mercenary activity,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to Razarudin, the police have also been in communication with the family of the individual involved, who is reported to be studying abroad.

“Action is being taken by the PDRM, and we urge the public not to engage in speculation. The public is also reminded to refrain from getting involved with any foreign fighters, or conflicts involving other countries,” he said.

Several photos, depicting a MyKad and Malaysian driving licence found on a battlefield, had gone viral recently.

The documents were reportedly found after Russian forces took a Ukrainian position in Levadne. — Bernama