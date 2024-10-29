KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Employees of Malaysian energy giant Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) can expect to see an increase in their payslips soon.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made the disclosure during the company’s 75th anniversary celebration at its headquarters in Bangsar today.

“I’d like to thank TNB’s management for being among the first to respond to my call to raise the minimum wage to RM1,700.

“I would also thank the management for agreeing to raise the salaries of all TNB staff,” he said.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, announced an increase to the floor wage from RM1,500 to RM1,700 when he tabled Budget 2025 in Parliament on October 18.

Anwar said the floor wage rate increment was part of his government’s effort to bolster the purchasing power of bottom earners that has been squeezed by inflation.

The prime minister had also raised the salaries of the country’s 1.2 million civil servants, which is expected to incur an additional RM10 billion in operating expenditure.

The private sector minimum wage will take effect from February 1 next year and Anwar has hinted repeatedly that he wants government-linked companies to implement the rate immediately.

In his speech at TNB’s anniversary celebration, Anwar attributed the GLC’s success to its lowest ranked staff.

“If you look at how clean this hall is, we must thank the cleaners. The food you see prepared, never forget those who prepared it. No company can succeed without the contribution of these workers,” he said.