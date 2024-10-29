KLANG, Oct 29 — The Selangor branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is collaborating with the state government to finalise a discount card system that would allow Menu Rahmah traders to buy goods under the Jualan Ehsan Rahmah programme managed by the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS).

Selangor KPDN director Mohd Zuhairi Mat Radey said the initiative aims to support food vendors in maintaining affordable Menu Rahmah offerings.

He added that the system will be designed to prevent misuse, allowing only registered Menu Rahmah traders to access discounted goods.

“This proposal is in its final stages and is expected to be implemented soon,” he said following an inspection to ensure compliance with the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Deepavali here yesterday.

State Rural Development, Unity and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Datuk Rizam Ismail was also present.

Mohd Zuhairi said this when asked about efforts to increase trader participation in Menu Rahmah.

Rizam meanwhile, voiced strong support for the initiative, adding that the state government is working to ensure the continuity of Menu Rahmah.

“Although we don’t have official figures on traders opting out, we’re closely monitoring the situation to address any issues that arise,” he said.

“We encourage all traders to take part in Menu Rahmah, as it provides valuable support to the community with reasonably priced meals,” he added.

The Menu Rahmah programme, introduced by the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, former KPDN Minister, invites traders to voluntarily offer meals priced as low as RM5 to help ease financial burden on the community. — Bernama