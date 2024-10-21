KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has reminded road users to prioritise pedestrian safety at zebra crossings through a recent Facebook post accompanied by a video.

The post highlights that zebra crossings are meant to give pedestrians a safe path to cross roads, but some drivers often fail to stop, creating safety concerns.

“Our advice is for road users to not ignore traffic signs for the safety of everyone,” DBKL wrote, stressing the importance of following traffic signals as a preventive measure.

The post also explains the difference between the yellow and white zebra crossings.

Drivers must stop if pedestrians are waiting at a yellow crossing, while pedestrians must give way if drivers reach the crossing first.

For white crossings, drivers must always stop when pedestrians are crossing.

The accompanying video shows DBKL’s team repainting pedestrian crossings across the city to maintain visibility and safety.