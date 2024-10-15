KUALA LUMPUR, Ot 15 — The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) has assured that the country’s fish supply will be sufficient throughout the upcoming North-east Monsoon period.

Chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil, as reported by national daily Berita Harian, urged traders not to exploit the situation by increasing prices during this time.

He added that ample fish supplies are available and noted that traders can import specific varieties from Thailand and India.

“What I want to emphasise is that the fish supply is sufficient, and those selling fish are traders, not fishermen,” he was quoted as saying.

Muhammad Faiz also said to date, LKIM has issued 2,664 active import licences to traders, ensuring sufficient fish supply even during the North-east Monsoon when local fishermen are unable to go to sea.

Additionally, LKIM, through the Area Fishermen’s Association (PNK), has 1,600 metric tonnes of frozen fish to help meet nationwide market demands, he added.

“We will continue to closely monitor fish supplies and hope traders do not take advantage by burdening consumers,” Muhammad Faiz said.

His comments come as reports emerged yesterday claiming that fish prices in Kelantan could rise by as much as 50 per cent during the North-east Monsoon, starting next month.

According to Berita Harian, Kelantan Fishermen’s Association (Peneka) chairman Mohd Saripudin Ishak had attributed this potential price increase to a reduction in fresh fish supply as fishermen won’t be able to go to sea.