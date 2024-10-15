KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The Dewan Rakyat yesterday passed the Labour Ordinance of Sabah (Amendment) Bill 2024, the first amendment in 20 years since the previous one in 2005.

Ten MPs spoke during the debate on the bill, which was passed by a voice vote. The bill was tabled for second reading by Human Resource Minister Steven Sim.

When winding up the debate, Sim said the bill demonstrates the government's commitment to ensuring that the rights and welfare of workers in Peninsular Malaysia and the 2.06 million workers in Sabah are equal and aligned with international labour standards.

He said the bill provides fundamental protections for workers, particularly those who are not unionised and lack the capacity to negotiate better employment terms and conditions with their employers.

The amendments include a reduction in working hours from 48 to 45 hours per week, matters related to flexible working arrangements, forced labour complaints, and complaints of sexual harassment, as well as housing, accommodation, and facilities for employees.

Additionally, the maternity leave in Sabah has been increased from 60 days to 98 days, while paternity leave, which was previously not provided for under the Ordinance, is now granted to fathers for seven days.

"The ministry would like to express its appreciation to the MPs who participated in the debate and supported this very important and historic amendment," he told a press conference afterwards, adding that the bill is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Negara in early December.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues today. — Bernama