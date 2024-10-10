KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 10 — Three students from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun tragically lost their lives, and another sustained serious injuries after the two motorcycles they were riding were struck by a car driven by a woman near the university, on Jalan Pantai Sura, yesterday evening.

Dungun Fire and Rescue Station chief, Sharizal Shamsudin, said that the fire department received a call about the accident at 7.26 pm, before promptly deploying 10 firefighters to the location.

He said that initial reports found that the crash involved two motorcycles, a Yamaha LC135 and a Yamaha Y15, ridden by four students, in their 20s and a Honda CR-V driven by the woman.

The accident reportedly occurred when the woman collided with the two motorcycles from behind at high speed while they were en route to the university. One of the motorcycles was dragged nearly 60 meters upon impact.

“Both the rider and the pillion passenger of the Yamaha LC135 lost their lives, while one of two individuals riding the Yamaha Y15 motorcycle sustained injuries, and the other was pronounced dead at the scene. All three victims were confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel,” he said when contacted by Bernama this evening.

He said that the female driver, exhibiting signs of mental distress, was able to exit her vehicle, which had crashed into a drain. She was subsequently taken to the police station for further action.

“The injured victim was taken to the hospital, while the remains of three victims were handed over to the police,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UiTM Terengganu branch, in a statement, confirmed that the crash occurred on the road in front of the campus, and involved four of its students.

According to the statement, the three students who tragically lost their lives were Khairil Anwar Jamaludin, Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin and Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi. The seriously injured student is identified as Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohammad Ridhuan.

“Muhammad Ammar Danish is currently receiving treatment at Dungun Hospital and will be transferred to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for further care.

“The university is deeply saddened by this incident and extends its condolences to the victims’ families. May Allah shower mercy upon their souls and ease the challenges faced by their loved ones,” the statement read.

The university also indicated its commitment to providing support and assistance to the students’ families. — Bernama