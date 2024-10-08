SHAH ALAM, Oct 8 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) has commenced the process of ‘aqidah’ (faith) rehabilitation for 261 children of the GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) group since Oct 1 using a special module developed by the council.

Mais chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said the module, developed in collaboration with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) and the Selangor Tahfiz Al-Quran Institutions Association (PITAS), is part of an action plan to provide aqidah and social rehabilitation assistance to the GISBH children, which began on Sept 23.

“To date, 20 Mais al-Riqab teachers have been involved in teaching at welfare homes under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) involving these 261 children.

“In addition, through Mais agencies such as the Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan (YIDE), we are also providing basic needs, including prayer essentials for these children,” he said in a statement yesterday.

At the same time, he said Mais also had its own rehabilitation centres, namely the Baitul Iman Aqidah Purification Centre and the Baitul Ehsan Women’s Shelter.

These centres, he said, were responsible for providing shelter services, Islamic spiritual rehabilitation treatment, and counselling to individuals and groups of Muslims in need of aqidah and moral rehabilitation.

“Therefore, Mais is always ready to assist former GISBH members, whether through voluntary admission or court orders for the rehabilitation process,” he said, adding that Mais also had 26 al-Riqab rehabilitation homes to assist GISBH members using the same module.

Regarding long-term plans, Abdul Aziz said those who had completed the rehabilitation process could receive assistance from the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS), whether for social development, welfare, education, or economic purposes, depending on certain conditions.

In addition, he said to ensure that others continued to receive guidance and did not get involved in such teachings, Jais’ Da’wah Division would continue its efforts to raise awareness.

Several existing Mais committees, such as the Aqidah Threat Action Committee, the Family and Women’s Development Committee, the Da’wah Committee, the Aqidah Control Committee, and the Riqab Committee, also play their respective roles in strengthening efforts to combat deviant teachings and empower da’wah efforts.

Mais has also established a special committee consisting of Mais, Jais, the Selangor Mufti Department, the police, JKM, and related agencies to coordinate actions against GISBH and its network. — Bernama